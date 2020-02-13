Durban - A teenager was airlifted to hospital in a critical a crash following a serious collision on the M7 Titren on Thursday morning.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care, paramedics arrived on the scene just after 6am to find carnage.
"A truck had T-boned a vehicle at the intersection. Immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist.
"Paramedics found the teenager in a critical condition seated in the rear of the vehicle. After carefully extricating the patient she was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene.
"Due to the severity of her injuries the Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter was called to rapidly transport the teenager to the Lenmed Ethekweni Hospital for the urgent care she required.