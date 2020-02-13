Teens critically injured in early morning crashes









Durban - A teenager was airlifted to hospital in a critical a crash following a serious collision on the M7 Titren on Thursday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care, paramedics arrived on the scene just after 6am to find carnage. "A truck had T-boned a vehicle at the intersection. Immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist. "Paramedics found the teenager in a critical condition seated in the rear of the vehicle. After carefully extricating the patient she was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene. "Due to the severity of her injuries the Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter was called to rapidly transport the teenager to the Lenmed Ethekweni Hospital for the urgent care she required.

"Three other occupants from the same vehicle were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care. The truck driver was not injured in the collision," said Jamieson.

He added that both SAPS and RTI were on scene and will be investigating further.

In a separate accident, a teenage biker was seriously injured following a collision with a light motor vehicle on Sarnia Road near Dickens Road on Thursday morning.

The biker believed to be 17 years old had collided head on with the vehicle.

"He had sustained serious injuries and was stabilized on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that he required.

"Three occupants including two children had sustained minor injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

