Teen's stabbing incident delays their return to school









Picture: Kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - AS pupils started the first day of school on Wednesday, two Asherville friends remained at home recovering from the stab wounds they sustained during a robbery. The friends, aged 15 and 16, were stabbed in the chest and back by three men on New Year’s Day. The father of one of the boys, who declined to be named, said they were celebrating at a relative’s nearby home. “As they were returning home, my son saw three men on the opposite side of the road. The men then crossed the road and walked towards them.” The dad, 39, said his son felt uneasy and he managed to hide his cellphone in a neighbour’s pot plant.

“Within seconds, the men demanded their cellphones and wallets. My son saw a neighbour reverse out his driveway and shouted for help.

“This led to one of the suspects stabbing him in the chest.”

The self-employed father said the suspects took the friend’s wallet.

“When they were unable to get his phone out of his pocket they stabbed him in the chest.

“My son tried to help his friend but he was stabbed in the back.”

The suspects managed to get the cellphone and fled.

His son retrieved his cellphone from the pot plant and called his dad for help.

“Both boys were covered in blood. They were holding onto each other, trying to walk to our home, but they lost consciousness along the way.”

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

“My son was stabilised and discharged three days later, while the knife grazed his friend’s heart and his lungs. He was discharged on Thursday.”

The childhood friends were supposed to start Grade 11 at Centenary Secondary School today but may only return next month.

“We will be in touch with their teachers about their work so they don’t fall behind.”

He said another youngster was recently robbed and a family was held up in the area.

“We are thankful to God that both boys survived the attack.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of robbery and attempted murder was opened.

