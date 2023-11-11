The colours best suited to attracting happiness during Diwali, based on the Zodiac

DIWALI, or Deepavali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated worldwide with colour, vibrancy and divine enthusiasm. According to tradition and custom, it is believed that we should cleanse our bodies with oils blessed by elders and wear new clothes on the day. As per vedic astrology, it is advisable to wear new colour clothes associated with your zodiac sign to attract happiness and prosperity.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Wear red clothes or colours similar to red. This will bring happiness and good luck into your life. Light red and orange are also considered auspicious as they attract goddess Lakshmi. Marriage and family relationships are at a crucial point in your life. Focus your energies on this area and pray for calm in your marriage and family life.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Taurus, your headstrong nature can be kept calmer with blue. You can choose to wear various shades of the colour during Diwali. This will bring happiness, longevity and good health into your life. The main focus is to stay away from becoming addicted to medication. Pray for better health, especially overcoming mental stress.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) If you want to bring happiness and decisiveness into your life, wear orange during Diwali. Orange and yellow are most suited to you because they remove emotional uncertainties and insecurities. You are considered lively, so a range or yellow shades reflect your personality. Pray for peace of mind.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Cancer, you are advised to wear green and white clothes on Diwali. Lord Ganesha, Maha Lakshmi and Lord Shiva should be worshipped during this auspicious time to reduce emotional stress and help you gain financially. You worry too much. A proper oil bath will help wash away the worries.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Suriyan or the Sun God is considered favourable for Leos. Pray at first light in the morning to the sun. It is believed that women will become better wives and mothers during the festival of lights. Men must wear brown and gold and women must wear white and gold clothes. This will create a ray of happiness and prosperity in your lives. Control your frustrations during Diwali.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Yellow and gold are considered auspicious for Diwali. The colours attract positive energy, good health and love into your life. Virgo, your focus during Diwali is to not focus on others. Keep your composure and direct yourself towards your own goals. An oil bath is a must for you. This will help reduce your moodiness. You have bright lights awaiting you.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Libra, love is in the air. During Diwali, it is crucial that you adopt a more loving approach. Put on your best attire and light up the room with your smile. It is advisable to wear white, silver or light grey clothes to bring back the sparkle in your life. You are the one to look at during Diwali 2023. Make it count.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Planning on buying a car, Scorpio? Your turn is coming up. Red is suitable for you to wear during Diwali. Women are advised to wear red, and men red and beige during the festival of lights. This will fill your life with good luck and reduce obstacles. You have worked hard and now it is your turn to travel in style.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Sagittarius, your aura is going to be spectacular. Purple highly favours you during the festival of lights. It is advisable to massage your head with the blessed oil during your annual oil bath. You will feel so much lighter and your memory and concentration will increase significantly. Wear purple and silver clothes to create a magical splendour of abundance in your life.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Capricorn, you are advised to wear pink, purple or indigo clothes during Diwali. This will bring prosperity to you and your family. Your love for family is paramount to you. Remember to do your bit for charity. Your extended family may require your help. Pray to Lord Hanuman during the festival of lights to light up every area of your life. You will be well protected.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Aquarius, you are advised to wear blue and silver. Your emotional burdens are about to be released during Diwali. The blessed oil bath is sure to remove old and built-up pain and suffering. Wake up with a zest for life. You have what it takes to overcome your physical ailments. You just need to believe. Praying to Maha Lakshmi is advisable to attract financial gains into your life.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Pisces, pink is considered the most auspicious colour for Diwali. Wear it with charismatic charm and a happy face. Many doors are about to open for you. Don’t be worried or afraid of which door to go through. That all important head-to-toe oil bath will help you walk through the correct door. When you are happy, success comes quicker. Let the wonders of Diwali make you happy.