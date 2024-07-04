The Salvation Army lends a helping hand to assist Tongaat tornado victims rebuild their homes

Major Thataetsile Semeno, the Public Relations Secretary of The Salvation Army Southern Africa, said the Salvation Army had been working with local people in Tongaat, including the councillor, for several weeks.

The Salvation Army will donate building vouchers to 170 families in the Tongaat area today, to help rebuild their houses that were damaged by the recent tornado.

“Three weeks ago, we provided food and blankets to the value of R20 000. While grateful, the people we helped indicated that they wanted to rebuild their homes and needed building materials to do so. We therefore chose this support after thorough consultation with the community. In leading this project, The Salvation Army seeks to demonstrate its calling to serve suffering humanity.”

Building vouchers worth R2 000 will be handed over by the Chief Secretary of The Salvation Army, Lieutenant-Colonel Themba Mahlobo, and the Public Relations Secretary, Major Thataetsile Semeno.

