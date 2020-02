Third person in the dock for Durban pensioner's brutal murder









Chatsworth pensioner Dukhi Radha Dasi, 73, was strangled with her sari in her home on Tuesday. A third person appeared in court today. Picture: Supplied Durban - The third person arrested for the murder of Kharawastan pensioner Jinsee Ram made an early appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday. Jinsee Ram, 73, was found dead in her prayer room in her Kharawastan home on Tuesday morning. She had been fatally strangled with a sari. Luvo Mtsezane, 27, was arrested in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning. Police arrested two people shortly after the gruesome murder that rocked the Chatsworth community.

Simphiwe Cele, 40, the family's gardener was arrested less than 24 hours after Ram's murder.

Shortly thereafter police nabbed Bheki Msomi, 42.

Both men lived at the Burlington Informal Settlement in Chatsworth.

All trio remain in police custody and will apply for bail on February 27.

Apart from murder charges the men also face charges of attempted murder and robbery. They are alleged to have stolen R85 000 cash, a laptop and a cellphone.

According to a source not authorised to speak to the media, Cele had been employed with the family from a young age as a gardener.

During the attack Ram's daughter Raksha, 44, an optometrist had been severely assaulted and taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Ram was found strangled to death with her sari.

There has been an outpouring of condolences on Facebook:

Vrinda Devi Joddo RIP my beautiful kind hearted friend. You rendered so much service to our Chatsworth Hare Krishna. The Lord will welcome you to the spiritual world with open arms.

Sunitha Singh: Truly sad indeed. If this were to happen to the president or any politicians' family it would have been a huge uproar. Murder is occurring daily and absolutely nothing is being done. During voting every politician and other roleplayers want the attention of the entire country. Why can't they all now vote for bringing back the death penalty.

