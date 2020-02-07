Three women killed in head-on collisions in Durban in 24 hours









A female was killed in an accident on Friday morning on M7. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - Three women have been killed in two different head-on collisions in Durban in the last 24 hours. On Friday morning at around 7:30am Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said they responded to a serious head-on collision on the M7 west bound near the N3 off-ramp. "On arrival paramedics founds that two cars collided before both vehicle veered through the centre median and collided head-on with one vehicle. Two people were severely entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws of life had to be used to free them from the wreckage. "Unfortunately one female believed to be in her early 30s sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene." Jamieson said a total of four patients were injured, including a 15 year old teenager.

"Injuries ranged from minor to critical. Patients were stabised on scene before being transported to hospitals.

"Traffic is severely affected and SAPS is on scene."

In a separate accident on Thursday afternoon, two females were killed in a head-on collision on Spine Road, in Westville.

On Thursday after two female passengers were killed in a head-on collision on Spine Road. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics





According to Jamieson on arrival paramedics found carnage as two vehicles had collided head and came to rest in the centre on the roadway.

"On inspection paramedics found that two females, who were passengers in one vehicle sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could for them and they were declared dead on scene. Both drivers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital."

