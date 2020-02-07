Durban - Three women have been killed in two different head-on collisions in Durban in the last 24 hours.
On Friday morning at around 7:30am Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said they responded to a serious head-on collision on the M7 west bound near the N3 off-ramp.
"On arrival paramedics founds that two cars collided before both vehicle veered through the centre median and collided head-on with one vehicle. Two people were severely entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws of life had to be used to free them from the wreckage.
"Unfortunately one female believed to be in her early 30s sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene."
Jamieson said a total of four patients were injured, including a 15 year old teenager.