Tongaat newlywed who allegedly stabbed wife, abandons bail

Durban - The Tongaat man accused of stabbing his wife to death while she dressed for church abandoned his bail application. Denver Marimuthoo, 28, made his second appearance in Verulam Magistrate’s Court earlier today. Marimuthoo was arrested hours after the murder of his wife Roxanne Thanthoni, 31 on March 1. It is alleged her landlord found her in a pool of blood. On Tuesday, Marimuthoo dressed in a blue check shirt and jeans looked down as he stood in the dock.

Friends and family of the deceased packed the court gallery wearing blue t-shirts with the slogan Justice for Roxanne.

State Prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu said the State opposed bail because of the serious and prevalent nature of the crime.

Legal Aid attorney Lewhan Reddy later told the court that her client had chosen to abandon bail.

Ziqubu subsequently asked Magistrate Rajesh Parshotham for an adjournment to acquire the necessary evidence against the accused.

“We are still seeking the post-mortem results, video footage, DNA report and chain statements.”

The accused will appear in court on April 29 via audio visual from Westville Prison.

Meanwhile Thanthoni's family said they would not rest until justice was served.

Pastor Ronnie Naidoo of the Apostolic Faith Mission of SA, based in Tongaat, said Thanthoni grew up in his church.

“She was dedicated as a baby in AFM and attended Sunday school as a child and youth meetings as a teenager. She was a committed member of the church. Her death comes as a tremendous shock to us.”

