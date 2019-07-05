Durban - TWO Tongaat teenagers’ dream to travel the world was cut short when they died in an accident on the Watson Highway on Saturday night. Thiren Naidoo, 18, of Fairbreeze, and Shailin Bheem, 19, of Plein Street, were travelling in a bakkie believed to be driven by Bheem when it collided with a truck transporting sugar cane.

Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, said the victims were travelling on Watson Highway towards the beach.

“On arrival, both occupants were severely entrapped in the wreckage. All emergency services worked to extricate both victims.”

Herbst said one victim died at the scene and the other was placed on a manual ventilator and died at the Victoria Hospital. The truck driver was unharmed.

Thiren’s father, Warrant Officer Nadarajan Moonsamy Naidoo, said the friends had been studying at Skyy Aviation Academy with the aim of becoming cabin crew.

“My son had big dreams. He wanted to work aboard Qatar Airlines. He even told me that once he started working and earning well, he would buy my dream vehicle, a double cab, and take me on holiday.”

On the day of the accident, Naidoo said he had taken the teenagers fishing.

“Shailin had stayed over at our home on Friday night, and the next morning, I took them fishing. When we got home, Shailin told me that he always stayed at our home, but Thiren did not spend the night at his house and sought permission for my son to stay on Saturday evening.

“I was hesitant because I don’t let him go out, but I agreed. I was shocked when I received the call that the boys were in an accident. We believe they were going to the beach when the accident happened.”

Shailin is the son of Shane and Anitha Bheem, who own Bheems Hiring. The family could not be reached for comment. Thiren’s funeral took place on Monday, while Bheem’s followed on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was opened. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

