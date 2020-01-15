Durban - A tractor driver was crushed to death on Tuesday after his tractor overturned trapping him underneath.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 11 the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon just after 3pm.
"Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Tecoma Road in Astra Park in Kingsburgh. Reports from the scene indicate that a tractor and a car were involved in a collision resulting in the tractor overturning.
"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the driver of the tractor an adult male had sustained fatal injuries and sadly was declared deceased," said Herbst.
He said the driver of the car, an adult male sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.