Tractor driver crushed to death









A tractor driver was crushed to death on Tuesday after his tractor overturned trapping him underneath. Picture: Supplied Durban - A tractor driver was crushed to death on Tuesday after his tractor overturned trapping him underneath. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 11 the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon just after 3pm. "Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Tecoma Road in Astra Park in Kingsburgh. Reports from the scene indicate that a tractor and a car were involved in a collision resulting in the tractor overturning. "Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the driver of the tractor an adult male had sustained fatal injuries and sadly was declared deceased," said Herbst. He said the driver of the car, an adult male sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

In a separate incident, also on Tuesday Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the R61 between Margate and Shelly Beach on the KZN South Coast.

"Reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in a collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that one person, an adult had sustained moderate injuries.

"Once treated the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further assessment."

This week ten people were were injured following a head-on collision between a bakkie and a taxi on the Mhlumayo Road in Ezakheni, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24's Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on scene a bakkie and taxi were found parked on the side of the road.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that ten people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to hospitals in Ladysmith for further treatment."

