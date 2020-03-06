Travel blow for prospective Umrah pilgrims amid Coronavirus scare

Durban - MUSLIMS who hoped to make their first Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia were left disappointed after travel to the kingdom was temporarily banned. Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year. A week ago the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the temporary suspension of entry was aimed at preventing the arrival and spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). Mohamed Rasheed, 65, of Dannhauser, said he had been planning and saving for 40 years for the pilgrimage. He was scheduled to leave on March 19 and return on April 1.

Rasheed, who runs a home-based tuckshop, was expected to travel with a group of relatives and friends.

“When I found out about the temporary ban, I was disappointed. It was a lifelong wish to go for Umrah and the timing during the school holidays was perfect. But Allah knows best. We understand there is an outbreak, and thankfully we will be able to change our ticket dates and accommodation.”

The cost of the trip ranges from R14 000 to R25 000. Some in the group had planned to stay in different accommodation.

Sohail Amanji, 28, of Limpopo, wanted to take his parents, wife and 2-year-old son for their first Umrah. They were scheduled to leave on March 18 and return on March 30.

“We have been saving and planning for three years,” said Amanji.

“My family and I know that we cannot question the decision that was made, but we hope we can make the trip soon.”

He said the trip cost R100000.

Nazir Malek, the vice-president of the South African Muslim Travel Association, said 2000 South Africans intended travelling overseas.

“The association has been inundated with calls from those who expected to leave at the end of February and in March, but we assured them that the airlines had said they would give a full refund. We are also working at getting a maximum refund for the accommodation.”

Malek said the decision was a precautionary measure. The Saudi government, he said, was building isolation centres at entry borders.

Malek said it was uncertain whether travel restrictions would be in place during Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in July. Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime.

The first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

