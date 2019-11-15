Durban - THE trial of the Verulam man, accused of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter, has been set down for three weeks, from April 16 next year.
The date was finalised during a pre-trial conference, in the Durban High Court, last week.
Twelve witnesses are expected to testify for the State.
During proceedings, it emerged that the defence viewed the State’s video evidence. This was after a back and forth battle with the State to hand over a copy of the footage.
The 44-year-old accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, faces 46 charges.