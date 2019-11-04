Durban - Two years after 24-year-old taxi conductor Dillion Puckree was beaten to death in Stanger his alleged killers are set to face trial in the Durban Regional Court.
Ruvaal Mudali, 22; Preston Naidoo, 24 and a minor, have been charged with the murder of Puckree.
The minor who was 17 at the time has turned 19 but the court ordered that he not be named.
The trio are alleged to have beaten Puckree outside a bar called Quartz in Stanger Manor on September 9, 2017.
Puckree succumed to his injuries in hospital two days later.