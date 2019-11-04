Trial for trio who allegedly beat Stanger taxi conductor to death









File picture: Pexels Durban - Two years after 24-year-old taxi conductor Dillion Puckree was beaten to death in Stanger his alleged killers are set to face trial in the Durban Regional Court. Ruvaal Mudali, 22; Preston Naidoo, 24 and a minor, have been charged with the murder of Puckree. The minor who was 17 at the time has turned 19 but the court ordered that he not be named. The trio are alleged to have beaten Puckree outside a bar called Quartz in Stanger Manor on September 9, 2017. Puckree succumed to his injuries in hospital two days later.

All trio who are out on bail were arrested by Warrant officer Bob Pillay of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit days after the murder.

Their trial has been set down for the next four days in the Durban Regional Court.

The State intends on calling a total of 10 witnesses.

At the start of the trial all three men pleaded not guilty to the Puckree's murder.

The first State witness Sadhasiven Naicker who transported Naicker to hospital following his assault told the court that he had been gambling at Quartz bar when Puckree told him about the three boys "interfering" with him.

Naicker said when he exited the bar he found the three men assaulting Puckree by kicking and punching him.

He said he took Puckree to hospital and took photographs of the numerous injuries he had sustained on his cellphone.

Naicker said he found out that Puckree had died the next day in hospital.

