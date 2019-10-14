Durban - The murder trial of Morningside mother Megan Prins has been adjourned to end of the month.
According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara it was adjourned to October 31 for the defense to hand in a private psychiatrist report.
According to Sowetan Live this report is expected to shed light on whether Prins knew the difference between right and wrong when she smothered her son at an Umhlanga bed and breakfast establishment, and whether she could act in accordance with that.
Prins made a brief appearance in the Durban High Court on Monday.
The 35-year-old is on trial for the June 2018 murder of her seven-year-old son Sloan.