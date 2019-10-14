Trial of Durban mom accused of killing son, 7, delayed for psychiatric report









Megan Prins, who is accused of killing her seven-year-old son appeared in the Durban High Court today. File picture Durban - The murder trial of Morningside mother Megan Prins has been adjourned to end of the month. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara it was adjourned to October 31 for the defense to hand in a private psychiatrist report. According to Sowetan Live this report is expected to shed light on whether Prins knew the difference between right and wrong when she smothered her son at an Umhlanga bed and breakfast establishment, and whether she could act in accordance with that. Prins made a brief appearance in the Durban High Court on Monday. The 35-year-old is on trial for the June 2018 murder of her seven-year-old son Sloan.

She is accused of drugging him before suffocating him in an Umhlanga guest house.

In August 2018, Prins spent time as an in-patient at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg as she underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

She is currently out on R3000 bail.

Prins worked as a project manager in the medical field.

As part of her bail conditions, she is not allowed to make contact with State witnesses and has to report to the Mayville police station every Monday and Friday.

In March this year there was a warrant of arrest after Prins failed to appear in court.

The Sunday Tribune had reported that the mother had attempted to take her own life by slitting her wrists after her son’s death.

They reported that the owner of the uMhlanga guest house, who did not want to be named, said her family had been left traumatised by the incident because they also lived on the property.

