Durban - Three men who walked into an attorney's office in Chatsworth purporting to be clients and thereafter robbing people of their valuables made an appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today.
Philani Guacela, 39, of Savannah Park; Sbusiso Vivian Nzama,32, and Mlungisi Brian Sikhakhane, 32, both of Mariannhill, are alleged to have entered the offices of NG Pillay & Associates in Silverglen Drive, on May 4.
At gunpoint the men are alleged to have stole an 18 carat gold wristwatch; chain, cellphone and a Ford Ranger from victims Nags Pillay and his employee S Singh.
The men were arrested a few days later and are out on bail. They face two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The matter has been transferred to the Durban Regional Court for November 8.