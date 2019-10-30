Trio in dock after posing as clients to rob attorney's office









Durban - Three men who walked into an attorney's office in Chatsworth purporting to be clients and thereafter robbing people of their valuables made an appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today. Philani Guacela, 39, of Savannah Park; Sbusiso Vivian Nzama,32, and Mlungisi Brian Sikhakhane, 32, both of Mariannhill, are alleged to have entered the offices of NG Pillay & Associates in Silverglen Drive, on May 4. At gunpoint the men are alleged to have stole an 18 carat gold wristwatch; chain, cellphone and a Ford Ranger from victims Nags Pillay and his employee S Singh. The men were arrested a few days later and are out on bail. They face two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The matter has been transferred to the Durban Regional Court for November 8.

A week ago police arrested seven robbers who pretended to be customers at a butchery in Clairwood and held staff at gunpoint.

The Daily News reported the men entered Buxsons butcher in Clairwood from both entrances which include a braai area and take away, pretending to be customers.

The Clairwood Business Watch (CBW) said firearms were drawn and robbers then closed the door and climbed over the counters where they stole cellphones from staff and management. They also took cash from a safe. The CBW said the staff and an elderly couple believed to be customers were told to sit on the floor and not to move otherwise they would be shot.

Police confirmed all seven robbers were apprehended and five were taken to hospital under police guard.

POST



