Durban - The same day murder accused Ashen Vishnudath was arrested following his brazen escape from Westville Prison in August,
three other people who allegedly helped him escape lined up in the dock.
Vishnudath's father Raj, 53, and his friends Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, all appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.
They face charges of defeating the ends of justice.
Ashen is accused of killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender who was found dead in March after being reported missing by his family. He sustained gunshot wounds.
Ashen, an awaiting trial prisoner, escaped from Westville Prison in August allegedly using a fake identity document and paid R300.