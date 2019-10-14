Trio in dock for allegedly helping murder accused escape Westville Prison









Durban - The same day murder accused Ashen Vishnudath was arrested following his brazen escape from Westville Prison in August,

three other people who allegedly helped him escape lined up in the dock. Vishnudath's father Raj, 53, and his friends Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, all appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday. They face charges of defeating the ends of justice. Ashen is accused of killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender who was found dead in March after being reported missing by his family. He sustained gunshot wounds. Ashen, an awaiting trial prisoner, escaped from Westville Prison in August allegedly using a fake identity document and paid R300.

He has been on the run since his escape on August 15 and was re-arrested on Monday morning in Umbilo by members the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

On Friday Raj was arrested at his Stanton Place, Reservoir Hills home.

He has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and was remanded back into police custody.

He is expected to make a bid for bail on October 22.

Govender and Israel were charged with defeating and obstructing the ends of justice, they remain behind bars.

It is believed that Govender and Isreal used a false identity document to get Vishnudath out of jail.

They were denied bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

Vishnudath who faces a charge of murder will add defeating the ends of justice and escaping from lawful custody to his charge sheet.

