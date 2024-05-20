Truck driver fights criminals back at Tugela Toll, but could face might of law

South Africans rejoiced in the comments section of a SA Trucker post recently, after witnessing a truck driver fighting off criminals at the Tugela Toll Plaza. Truck drivers on South African roads are now arming themselves, as law enforcement and those involved in the sector have noted an increase in crimes in the logistics sector, All Truck Driver Forum Secretary Gugu Sokhela told the POST.

But while people may rejoice at the sight of crime being thwarted, the police said that drivers who fought back, could face the might of the law. Despite the video being first published on May 15, 2024, the time stamp on social media suggests the footage of the incident was captured on May,4, 2024. “These days, being a truck driver is an extremely dangerous job. Truck drivers know they are not safe out there. We also cannot blame a lack of law enforcement as the road area is too vast to cover or monitor. Criminals know this and take advantage. Attacks are happening when driver stop to stretch their legs or relieve themselves. Just overall, in the industry, it is far more dangerous to be a truck driver,” Sokhela said.

Sokhela, 39, also drove trucks before he retired from the industry for another job. He said his family was happy about the decision because they worried for his safety. He said he also did not get to spend quality time with his family as the hours were long and demanding.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the driver of the truck could face criminal charges. This, he said, was dependent on the events that led to the shooting. “When you discharge a firearm, you either face a charge of murder or attempted murder, unless it is proven that you acted in self-defence. There is a plan to police all major routes to prevent and combat any criminal activity on the road,” Netshiunda said.

The comments section of the video, on Facebook, was filled with salutations, ‘congratulations’ and ‘keep up the good work’ messages. One user, Bruce Harrison, commented on the importance of having multiple dash cams on a truck, as in cases like this, law enforcement would be able to analyse the situation through video footage. “This is a prime example of why dashcam footage both into and out the cab is so vitally important. It could be the decision maker whether you spend years behind bars for murder (when you were HONESTLY acting in self defence) or whether you are immediately set free as the courts can see that it was definitely self defence,” Harrison commented.