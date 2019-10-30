'True son of the soil' and veteran journo Juggie Naran dies at 74









Juggie Naran. Durban - Veteran Independent Newspaper journalist Juggie Naran has passed away at the age of 74. Naran began working at the Old Leader before becoming the co-ordinator of the Sunday Tribune Herald. He retired from journalism in 2017. His wife Maliga said her husband died at the St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg due to "breathing complications" on Monday. She said he continued to work well after the age of 70 at the research centre but had to quit due to Alzheimer's.

Passionate about news and politics, Naran said his retirement was not the end.

He told reporters that he was not done writing and promised readers a book about politics and the Black Conscious Movement Operatives which included Steve Biko, Barney Pityana and Strini Moodley.

Apart from writing Naran had been involved in research since 2011.

His funeral is expected to take place at the Clare Estate Crematorium later today.

Dennis Pather, retired editor of the Daily News, The Mercury and Post said he was truly saddened to hear about the passing of his dear friend and colleague, Juggie Naran -yet in some way relieved his illnesses and physical setbacks had finally ended.

"He suffered a lot in his most recent years. Juggie was a true son of the soil. With little formal training in journalism, he read a lot and learnt from experience in newsrooms wherever he was employed.

"His biggest asset was that people, especially newsmakers, liked and trusted him and trust is such a rarity in our lives today.

He was a great asset to the profession he loved. May his soul rest in peace," said Pather.

Annie Dorasamy, Sunday Tribune News editor, said she had never met a journalist "more thorough" than Juggie.

"He handled every story he worked on with utmost care and consideration for his subjects. He boasted a wide range of contacts which he often shared with both senior and junior journalist. He was a father figure in the Sunday Tribune newsroom and consummate professional. He will be missed dearly."

Earlier this month the journalist fraternity bade farewell to another veteran journalist Farook Khan.

Khan who died of cancer worked for the Post Newspapers, DRUM Magazine, The Daily News, Sunday Tribune, Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus titles in Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town.

He was also the chairman of the Culture India Pageant.

Former editor at Independent Newspaper Deon Delport described Khan as a colourful, lovable character.

"His lists of contacts included international figures in sport and entertainment as well as ordinary folks from every walk of life. He broke a host of stories through his hard work, tenacity and charm and many young journalists were taken under his wing.”

