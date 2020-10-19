Twist in Pinetown murder investigation as female accused released

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – The 35-year-old woman who was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dhunpall Rajcoomar did not appear in court today. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the matter had not been enrolled at court because the investigations are ongoing. “The suspected woman has been released.” The woman was due to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court earlier today. Rajcoomar, 53, a businessman from Gillitts, Pinetown, was reported missing on October 14 at Malvern SAPS.

His vehicle was found abandoned in the Chatsworth area, and a day later his lifeless body was found in an abandoned house at Mount Vernon Road in Bellair.

“The man was found with his hands tied behind the back and his legs were also tied with cable ties,” said Gwala.

A case of murder was opened at Bellair SAPS.

Intense police investigations led to the arrest of the woman in Chatsworth on Friday,

KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula had welcomed the arrest.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA said Rajcoomar operated a truck-for-hire business and on the day of his disappearance was expected to meet a customer outside the Bellair police station.

Balram said when the businessman failed to return home his family made enquires and obtained CCTV footage.

“The CCTV footage showed someone other than him driving the truck. His cellphone was switched on and rang without answer.

POST