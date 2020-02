Two arrested after Chatsworth nightclub brawl leaves man fighting for his life









File picture: Pexels Durban - Two men have been arrested and charged for the attempted murder of a man at a Chatsworth nightclub over the weekend. It is alleged there was a dispute over a payment of drinks that led to the assault. The victim, Trenton Naidoo, was stabbed multiple times and is critical in the intensive care unit. Jordache Chetty and Nizaam Hossein were charged with attempted murder. Both men remain in police custody and are expected to apply for bail on March 2.

A year ago, Durban businessman Keegan Naidoo was shot dead when he tried to intervene in a brawl at the Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga.

The Sunday Tribune reported that Naidoo, the owner of Durban Licencing, a business which licensed newly purchased vehicles, was at a restaurant and night club when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

His brother-in-law, Daven Moodley said Naidoo rushed to where the incident occurred to assist his relative.

“It was just a stupid argument, a relative bumped into someone and that’s what started the altercation. He went to check on what was happening, and he was aggressively approached by a group of 12 men who all had firearms. The guys who shot him are a notorious gang, they are known for many shooting cases,” said Moodley.

In May last year a Pietermaritzburg businessman died following a nightclub brawl.

Benjamin Joseph, 45, of Bombay Heights, Pietermaritzburg, died at the Northdale Hospital.

He allegedly bumped into a woman on the dance floor ended in him being stabbed in the chest.

