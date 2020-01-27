Two critically injured in Glenwood shooting









File picture: Pexels Durban - Police have confirmed that two cases of attempted murder have been opened following the shooting of two men in Glenwood on Sunday evening. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place at around 19:30pm on Che Guevara Road (Moore Road). "Two people aged 29 were allegedly shot by unknown suspects. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Umbilo SAPS is investigating." Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said both patients were in a critical condition when paramedics arrived and were taken to hospital after being stabilised on scene. It is believed the men were shot at during a drive-by shooting.

A week ago two men were shot dead in a driveby shooting near Umbilo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a blue Toyota Corolla was travelling along Umbilo Road when its occupants were ambushed by people in a white SUV who opened fire on the Toyota, killing the driver and passenger.

“The motive of the attack is unknown,” he said.

A witness who did not want to be named told the Daily News he had seen a car pull up alongside the Toyota and more than 30 shots were fired.

The firearms used are believed to have been automatic rifles. The passenger was found seated behind the driver with the bodies drenched in blood. The Toyota is suspected to be used for e-hailing.

Andre de Bruin, chairperson of the Durban E-hailing Association, confirmed reports of the Toyota being used at the time of the attack for e-hailing.

POST

