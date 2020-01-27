Durban - Police have confirmed that two cases of attempted murder have been opened following the shooting of two men in Glenwood on Sunday evening.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place at around 19:30pm on Che Guevara Road (Moore Road).
"Two people aged 29 were allegedly shot by unknown suspects. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Umbilo SAPS is investigating."
Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said both patients were in a critical condition when paramedics arrived and were taken to hospital after being stabilised on scene.
It is believed the men were shot at during a drive-by shooting.