Two in court following drug raid at Phoenix home









File Picture: Antoine de Ras. Durban - Two Phoenix men charged with possession of drugs to the value of R148 000 are due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects aged 35 and 37 were arrested on Thursday night following a multi-disciplinary operation by Durban Serious Organised Crime unit (SANEB) working together with Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit, Durban Flying Squad, Metro Police Drug Task Team, and K9 unit. "Police members received information about the suspects who were dealing in drugs in the area and a joint operation was conducted. "Members swooped on the suspects’ premises and caught them red handed sealing crack cocaine. A thorough search was conducted in the house and more drugs as well as hydroponic dagga were found. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately R148 030,"said Mhlongo. Four licensed firearms including one shotgun and three 9mm pistols were also seized during the operation.

Mhlongo said the seized firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country.

Last month a man jumped out of a 7th floor apartment in the Durban CBD following a drug raid.

Police seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine powder; rock cocaine and methcathonone with a combined street value of more than R700 000.

The 41 year old suspect had to rescued from a ledge and taken down on a special strecher.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and kept under police guard.

