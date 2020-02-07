Durban - Two people have been killed in a horror accident on the N2 south bound between Zinkwazi and Stanger on Friday afternoon. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue two vehicles collided.
"Two victims from one vehicles sustained fatal injuries and showed no signs of life and was declared shortly after the arrival of paramedics deceased on the scene.
"The person in the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital."
Herbst said the traffic was severely affected and the left lane was currently closed.
Earlier today a woman believed to be in her 30s was killed in a head on collision on M7 west bound near the N3 off-ramp.
Four others, including a 15-year-old teenager, sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were taken to hospital.