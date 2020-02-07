Two killed in horror crash on N2 near Zinkwazi









Durban - Two people have been killed in a horror accident on the N2 south bound between Zinkwazi and Stanger on Friday afternoon. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue two vehicles collided. "Two victims from one vehicles sustained fatal injuries and showed no signs of life and was declared shortly after the arrival of paramedics deceased on the scene. "The person in the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported to hospital." Two people were killed in an accident on the N2. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Herbst said the traffic was severely affected and the left lane was currently closed. Earlier today a woman believed to be in her 30s was killed in a head on collision on M7 west bound near the N3 off-ramp. Four others, including a 15-year-old teenager, sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were taken to hospital.

Garrith Jamieson said it is believed both cars collided and veered through the centre median and collided head-on with one vehicle.

"Two people were severely entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws of life had to be used to free them from the wreckage."

On Thursday afternoon two female passengers were killed in a head on collision in Spine Road, Westville.

Jamieson said: "On inspection paramedics found that two females, who were passengers in one vehicle sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could for them and they were declared dead on scene. Both drivers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital."

