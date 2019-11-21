Durban - Two men who robbed foreign owned businesses in the Clairwood and Queensburgh area have been jailed for a collective 54 years in jail.
Thembinkosi Samson Mkhabela, 39, and Kenneth Chule, 37, were convicted in the Durban Regional Court this week.
In passing sentence Magistrate Fariedha Mahomed described the men as "evasive, untruthful witnesses".
Mkhabela was convicted of three counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances and one count of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Chule was found guilty of two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of possession of firearm and ammunition.