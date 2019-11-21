Two KZN business robbers jailed for a collective 54 years









File picture: Pexels Durban - Two men who robbed foreign owned businesses in the Clairwood and Queensburgh area have been jailed for a collective 54 years in jail. Thembinkosi Samson Mkhabela, 39, and Kenneth Chule, 37, were convicted in the Durban Regional Court this week. In passing sentence Magistrate Fariedha Mahomed described the men as "evasive, untruthful witnesses". Mkhabela was convicted of three counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances and one count of possession of firearm and ammunition. Chule was found guilty of two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of possession of firearm and ammunition.

Mohamed jailed Mkhabela to an effective 32 years behind bars and Chule to 22.

In the first robbery which took place on January 22, 2018, Mkhabela went to a business premises in South Coast Road, Clairwood and robbed Alimuddin Bhuiyan and at gunpoint stole his Samsung cellphone and R14 000 cash.

The following day Mkhabela and Chule then went to New Style Electronics in Houghton Road, Clairwood and at gunpoint robbed Pardon Mundembe of R750 cash and a cellphone.

On January 24, 2018, Mkhabela and Chule went to Schaps Fashion in Sarnia Road, Queenburgh and robbed Precious Nyama of a cellphone and a cellphone tablet.

The duo were also found guilty of robbing Wiseman Chapananga of his vehicle Nissan Murano, his wallet with bank cards and three cellphones in the Sarnia area on January 24, 2018.

Both men were arrested by police while fleeing in the vehicle.

In their defence as to why they were in Chapananga's vehicle, both men said they were drug runners for Chapananga and were on their way to the Point Area in Durban to deliver drugs.

However under cross examination both men could not answer as to why they were headed in the opposite direction.

During mitigation of sentencing State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said foreign businesses which contributed to the economy were constantly under attack and robust sentences needed to be imposed.

POST