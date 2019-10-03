Durban - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Thursday expressed his disappointment following the death of two police officers who were allegedly involved in criminal activity.
Sitole said the involvement of police officers in criminal activities would never be tolerated.
In the early hours of Thursday morning two police officers - a male sergeant and a female constable- were shot and killed during a shootout with other SAPS members.
According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, police had been conducting operations to address crime patterns in the areas of Dalton, Greytown and Wartburg.
He said members from Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the National Intervention Unit and others was on a road between Greytown and Dalton at around 2:30am when they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them in the vicinity of Seven Oaks area.