Two KZN cops suspected of Post Office robbery killed in shootout









The National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole. File picture Durban - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Thursday expressed his disappointment following the death of two police officers who were allegedly involved in criminal activity. Sitole said the involvement of police officers in criminal activities would never be tolerated. In the early hours of Thursday morning two police officers - a male sergeant and a female constable- were shot and killed during a shootout with other SAPS members. According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, police had been conducting operations to address crime patterns in the areas of Dalton, Greytown and Wartburg. He said members from Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the National Intervention Unit and others was on a road between Greytown and Dalton at around 2:30am when they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them in the vicinity of Seven Oaks area.

"The team tried to flag down the police patrol vehicle but instead of stopping, the sergeant from the patrol vehicle allegedly opened fire on the team, which had to return fire," said Naidoo.

"Both police officers in the patrol vehicle were killed. An angle grinder, jack hammer and other implements as well as ink-stained cash were found inside the patrol vehicle. It is believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office earlier last night," concluded Naidoo.

The duo were based at Dalton Police Station.

General Sitole said he had instructed the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu Natal to ensure that this matter be thoroughly investigated and all persons involved, including police officers, be brought to book.

Police have appealed to anyone who has any information on crime to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

They said callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

