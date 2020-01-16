Two men killed in a 'hit' on busy Umbilo road









Durban - Police are investigating the deaths of two men who were gunned down in a vehicle on a busy Umbilo Road on Wednesday in what sources are saying could possibly be a hit linked to the ruthless taxi industry. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is alleged a blue Toyota Corolla was travelling along Umbilo Road at around 9am when they were ambushed by unknown persons travelling in a white SUV. "The occupants of the white SUV allegedly opened fire on the Toyota Corolla, both the driver as well as the passenger of the Toyota Corolla sustained multiple gunshot wounds and passed away on the scene," said Naicker. While Naicker said the motive of the attack was still unknown at this stage of the investigation, sources said it had the hallmarks of a hit. The passenger in the Toyota allegedly has ties to the taxi industry.

An eyewitness said they they saw a car pull up to the side of the vehicle and fired about 30 shots.

The firearm used are believed to be automatic rifles.

When the Daily News visited the scene, the passenger had been seated on the backseat behind the driver.

The car had been riddled with bullet holes.

The Toyota Corolla is suspected to be used for e-hailing however that has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile 3 people were killed and five others injured in two separate shooting incidents in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday a woman was dumped on the M7 highway.

According to police the woman had been shot and left on the side of the road. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Two children and a taxi driver were shot dead in Inchanga, while four injured persons were taken to hospital.

POST