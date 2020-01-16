Durban - Police are investigating the deaths of two men who were gunned down in a vehicle on a busy Umbilo Road on Wednesday in what sources are saying could possibly be a hit linked to the ruthless taxi industry.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is alleged a blue Toyota Corolla was travelling along Umbilo Road at around 9am when they were ambushed by unknown persons travelling in a white SUV.
"The occupants of the white SUV allegedly opened fire on the Toyota Corolla, both the driver as well as the passenger of the Toyota Corolla sustained multiple gunshot wounds and passed away on the scene," said Naicker.
While Naicker said the motive of the attack was still unknown at this stage of the investigation, sources said it had the hallmarks of a hit.
The passenger in the Toyota allegedly has ties to the taxi industry.