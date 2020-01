Two men shot dead in their car in Umbilo









Just in: Two men have been killed while in their car in Umbilo. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

Durban - Two males have been shot dead in a vehicle in Umbilo on Thursday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson director of Rescue Care Paramedics both men sustained multiple gunshots wounds.

"Unfortunately there is nothing more paramedics can do for them and both men have been declared dead on scene," said Jamieson.

Jamieson said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and SAPS are on scene.





Listen: Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care about the shooting incident. Supplied





"Three lanes have been closed off to traffic as police investigate."





Jamieson said traffic was building up and advised motorists to avoid the area at all costs.





In a separate incident last night three people, including a 10-month-old baby and a school girl, were killed after a taxi came under fire along Eddie Hagen Drive in Inchanga.





According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele t hree counts of murder and four of attempted murder were opened at Inchanga police station for investigation.





"It is alleged on Wedneday evening at around 19:30pm a 37-year-old taxi driver was driving along Eddie Hagen Drive in Inchanga when a silver vehicle passenger opened fire towards the taxi, fatally wounding the driver and two other passengers."





Mbele said the four injured passengers between the ages of four months and 40 were taken to hospital for medical attention.





She said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and investigations were continuing.