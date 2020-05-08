UK woman unable to attend murdered Overport mom's funeral

Durban - WHILE police hunt for the killer or killers of Premla Moodliar, tributes are being paid to the retired teacher and businesswoman. Moodliar, 72, of Overport, was found dead on the floor at her flat on Sunday morning. Her hands were bound with tape behind her back and her mouth was taped. It is believed a maintenance employee on the property had gone to the flat and noticed the gate and door open. Upon further investigation, the employee noticed Moodliar’s body and raised the alarm. Her funeral took place on Tuesday. Moodliar started her teaching career at Centenary Secondary School in the early 1980s. In 1995, she moved to Orient Islamic School, where she was head of the Afrikaans department for two years.

She returned to Centenary Secondary School and was appointed deputy principal.

Some of Moodliar’s former pupils at Centenary Secondary School between 1984 and 1988, remembered her on social media.

Karamchand Jairaj, 49, said he remembered Moodliar as a stern but warm-hearted teacher.

“She instilled discipline in the class, and that was important, especially when she had to deal with 28 teenage boys in a classroom, who could be a bit rowdy. But she was stern and loud and commanded our attention.

“Her lessons were always fun, and she would make learning exciting with little learning games. News of her passing, and in such a tragic manner, has left us feeling devastated.”

Another former pupil, Rajah Krishnasamy, 50, said while Afrikaans was not his strongest subject, Moodliar ensured he and her other pupils were able to understand.

“She was a stern teacher, but she was also approachable. She made going to class exciting and brought laughter in the Afrikaans lessons, a subject which many of us struggled to understand.

“She was also understanding of her pupils’ background, many of whom came from underprivileged homes. She reached out and tried to assist as much as she could,” he said.

Krishnasamy, a pastor, said he maintained contact with Moodliar over the years.

“At one stage, I lived across from her flat, and would visit her, and we would even pray together. She was a wonderful person, who opened up her heart and home to all those that needed help. It is sad that she was robbed of her life in such an inhumane manner,” he said.

Ebrahim Ansur, the principal at Orient Islamic School, said Moodliar was lively and energetic.

“She had a good personality and was well-liked by the staff and children.”

Moodliar’s daughter, Seshni Moodliar-Rensburg, said the family had received an outpouring of support from her mother’s former colleagues, pupils, and those she had come into contact with.

Moodliar-Rensburg, a psychiatrist, lives in the UK with her husband and their three children.

“My mom was admired and respected by many people, which was evident from the amount of love and support the family has received during this difficult time.

“Former pupils messaged and said they would never forget her and the impact she made on their lives. Her former colleagues also described her as a ‘live-wire’. She was loved by all teachers she worked with and maintained good relationships over the years.

“Also, despite being retired, she still offered free Afrikaans tuition. My mom was very passionate about education and especially the subject Afrikaans. Even after she had my two older sisters, and my twin sister and I, she attended night-classes and completed her bachelor’s degree in education,” she said.

Moodliar-Rensburg said her mother also assisted her other daughter, Sanusha Moodliar-Ponen, at their family’s business, RA Moodley Curry King and Queen Spice Shop, in the Victoria Street Market, in Durban.

“My mom used to help my dad with this business, even while teaching. When he passed away in 2008, my sister, Sanusha, took over, but my mom would still assist. She also ran the Overport branch. She was a dedicated and hard-working woman.”

Moodliar-Rensburg said her mom was a Sai Baba devotee and was spiritual.

She added that her mother also enjoyed travelling and visited several countries.

“My mom wanted to travel the world. She has made several trips to India, and together, we have visited France, Italy and Germany. The last I saw my mom was in mid-February.

“She was holidaying in India when she had a mild stroke in mid-February. I flew out to India along with my other sisters to see her.

“After being at a hospital for a while, she returned to South Africa at the end of February. However, we still maintained contact and video called each other every day,” she said.

Moodliar-Rensburg said she was sad as she could not attend the funeral, but was still able to watch the funeral procession via video call.

By Friday morning KZN provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said no arrests had been made: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

