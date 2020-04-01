UKZN extends condolences to family of 'esteemed academic' Gita Ramjee

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has passed on its condolences to the family University alumnus and world-renowned HIV scientist and researcher, Professor Gita Ramjee.

Ramjee, who served as the Director of the HIV Prevention Unit of the South African Medical Research Council (MRC), passed away in hospital due to health complications related to the Covid-19 virus. She recently returned to KZN after travelling in the United Kingdom.

In a statement the UKZN described Ramjee as a greatly respected scholar and esteemed academic.

Ramjee obtained her science degree at the University of Sunderland in the United Kingdom and her Masters and PhD through the Department of Paediatrics at UKZN. She was also an Honorary Professor at the University of Tamil Nadu, India, and at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

"Ramjee was well recognised for her ground-breaking research and development in the field of HIV prevention. She recently received global recognition for her tireless efforts and lifetime of contribution relating to HIV prevention amongst women. She was awarded the “Outstanding Female Scientist” award by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships (EDCTP)," said Acting Executive Director Normah Zondo.