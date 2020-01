Umhlali policeman lauded for his community initiatives









Durban - AN UMHLALI policeman has been recognised for his efforts to better the community. Captain Strinivasen “Vinny” Pillay won the Man of the Year title at the SAPS Provincial Excellence Awards at the Durban ICC. On Sunday, he won the national title at the Boardwalk Hotel in Port Elizabeth. Pillay, the communication officer at Umhlali SAPS, said he was among three finalists in the national category. He joined the force in 1993.

Pillay was part of the SAPS special guard unit until 1999, before moving to Umhlali police station.

He said he was passionate about assisting the vulnerable, which included women and children, as well as working with the community.

“I have launched various educational projects, and crime prevention and awareness initiatives. It is aimed at informing and uplifting underprivileged and disadvantaged communities.”

In 2018, he opened a trauma centre on the property and roped in volunteers to help and counsel the victims of domestic violence.

The social crime prevention officer said they also sought assistance at nearby rehabilitation centres to help drug and alcohol addicts.

“We also facilitate workshops on safety, crime prevention, drugs and alcohol abuse at schools and youth centres.”

He hopes to build a centre for abused children at the station.

“While we are faced with many challenges, such as a shortage of vehicles and manpower at the station, this does not deter my team and I from providing for the community. This field requires determination and perseverance.”

Pillay said his elder brother, Bazil Arumugam, who was a colonel until he retired in 2016, inspired him to join the SAPS.

POST