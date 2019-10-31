Durban - Two people have been killed and seven others injured following the horror crash on the N3 on Thursday morning.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 reports from the scene indicate that three vehicles were involved in a collision.
"Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.
"Another patient, an adult male was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene, however his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was declared deceased following a full advanced life support resuscitation.
"Seven other patients had sustained minor to serious injuries who were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," said Herbst.