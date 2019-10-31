UPDATE: Two killed, seven injured in N3 horror crash









Two people have lost their lives on the N3 crash on Thursday morning. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - Two people have been killed and seven others injured following the horror crash on the N3 on Thursday morning. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 reports from the scene indicate that three vehicles were involved in a collision. "Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. "Another patient, an adult male was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene, however his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was declared deceased following a full advanced life support resuscitation. "Seven other patients had sustained minor to serious injuries who were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," said Herbst.

Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said the N3 had been partially closed to traffic to allow for a critically injured patient to airlifted to hospital and urged motorists to use alternate routes.

"Part of the N3 is closed, traffic is trickling past and I would advise motorist to avoid this area at all costs for quite a while as there will a constant delay with SAPS investigating what caused this collision."

This week one person was killed in a multi-car pile-up in Malvern in Durban on Saturday night.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to "find carnage", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

Four cars had collided before one of the cars caught alight.

"The vehicle was well alight when medics arrived, and despite members of the public's attempts to free one person inside the vehicle they could not, and the person, a male, passed away in the vehicle."

POST