Upgrade for landmark market begins

“The upgrade was initiated six years ago by the traders committee and the market manager. At the time, there were a lot of queries as to the status of the ablution facilities, the roof structure and the structural integrity of the market itself. These were some of the concerns that were raised.”

The upgrade began recently.

“According to what we have been told by the department of public works and the contractor, it is going to take six weeks to complete. There are about 120 traders based at the Millennium Market, most of whom are from Phoenix. The traders are aware of the repair. Some have welcomed it and some have asked for clarity regarding work and them being inconvenienced. This will be discussed during the course of the construction work, when the work is in full swing,” said Pillay.