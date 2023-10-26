Upgrade for landmark market begins

CONSTRUCTION work began at the Phoenix Millennium Market recently, after issues of disrepair were first raised about six years ago.
Tino Pillay, the Ward 49 councillor, said the eThekwini Municipality recently approved the project.
“The upgrade was initiated six years ago by the traders committee and the market manager. At the time, there were a lot of queries as to the status of the ablution facilities, the roof structure and the structural integrity of the market itself. These were some of the concerns that were raised.”
The upgrade began recently.
“According to what we have been told by the department of public works and the contractor, it is going to take six weeks to complete. There are about 120 traders based at the Millennium Market, most of whom are from Phoenix. The traders are aware of the repair. Some have welcomed it and some have asked for clarity regarding work and them being inconvenienced. This will be discussed during the course of the construction work, when the work is in full swing,” said Pillay.
In a study of the Millennium Market (2008), undertaken as part of her dissertation, researcher Candice Pillay reportedly said: “The Millennium Market was built in 1996. According to a member of the Small Business Support Unit, the construction of the market was to regulate the illegal trading that was taking place on the streets adjacent to the newly-built Phoenix Plaza. By building the market, a proper count of the traders in the area could be done, and in turn adequate services could be provided for the traders to thrive…”