Urgent domestic violence matters to proceed as Durban Magistrate's Court closes amid Covid-19 scare

Durban - The Durban Magistrate's Court will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after a possible positive case of Covid-19 of a staff member was reported on Friday.

"The case was reported on May 1. All other court staff and judicial officers who came into contact with the person have been identified and have undergone testing.

According to Department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson Chrispin Phiri the Department of Health is investigating a possible Covid-19 case relating to a person working at the court.

"They have also been requested to go into self-isolation. As a precautionary measure, the court building is undergoing a thorough decontamination and disinfection process."





He added that it is important to note that alternative arrangements have been made and that, on Monday and Tuesday, pending criminal matters in the Regional and District courts will be dealt with in Courts 21 and 22 which are situated in the Municipal Court on Somtseu Road.





"With regards to new criminal matters, arrangements have been made and magistrates, prosecutors, interpreters and clerks of the court have been requested to attend to these matters at the various surrounding police stations which are usually served by this Magistrate's Court.





"It is important to stress that urgent domestic violence matters and applications for protection orders will also be attended to at the Municipal Court on Monday and Tuesday so the public can rest assured that these services will be available.





He concluded that the well being of the department officials and court users is essential.

Phiri said the court would be reopen on Wednesday.