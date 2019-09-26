Verulam boy crushed to death in freak accident







Durban - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a Grade 1 pupil was crushed by a truck in Waterloo on Thursday. According to Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the six-year-old boy was declared dead by emergency personnel who attended to the scene. "The RUSA medical division received several calls from residents in the area seeking medical assistance after noticing a child being crushed by the truck. Paramedics arrived at the scene minutes later and found a child lying under a Mercedes Benz sand truck," he said. Balram said the child suffered extensive injuries and was declared deceased by medics. Balram said bystanders told medics that a group of children were hanging onto truck while both vehicles were travelling to a construction site,

"They said the youngster fell onto the road and was crushed to death. Police are investigating further," Balram said.

Waterloo residents have expressed their sadness about the incident.

"I don't wish that even to my worse enemy. Condolences to the family and my prayers also goes to the driver," Thina Ncayiyana said.

Another resident, Merlene Matthew, said: "We pray for comfort and strength to the parents and community. Rest in peace little one."

"Rest in peace. Such a sad way to depart from earth. I wish death could be avoided," commented Clive Narayanasami.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old boy has drowned at a lagoon in La Mercy.

