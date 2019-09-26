Durban - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a Grade 1 pupil was crushed by a truck in Waterloo on Thursday.
According to Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the six-year-old boy was declared dead by emergency personnel who attended to the scene.
"The RUSA medical division received several calls from residents in the area seeking medical assistance after noticing a child being crushed by the truck. Paramedics arrived at the scene minutes later and found a child lying under a Mercedes Benz sand truck," he said.
Balram said the child suffered extensive injuries and was declared deceased by medics.
Balram said bystanders told medics that a group of children were hanging onto truck while both vehicles were travelling to a construction site,