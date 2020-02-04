Verulam mom, two children die in suspected murder-suicide









Reaction Unit SA officers at the scene. Picture: Supplied Durban - A Verulam mother allegedly hanged her two toddler sons before killing herself on Tuesday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal police said. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the three bodies were found by the woman's older daughters when they returned home from the shop. Mbele said at this stage it is alleged the mother gave her two older children aged 10 and 12, poison and then sent them to the tuckshop. "When the kids returned they found their mother hanged with their other two siblings," said Mbele. According to Reaction Unit South Africa boss Prem Balram, when officers arrived on scene they found the mother and her two toddler sons, aged 2 and 3, hanging from the rafters of their two bedroom home in Mhlasini in Verulam.

"It is alleged that the two older children, aged 10 and 12 were given poison and sent to a nearby tuckshop. When they returned home, they found their mother and younger siblings hanging from the rafters. The older children have since been rushed to hospital," Balram said.

Balram claimed that the woman had sent several texts to her friends and family informing them about her intentions to take her own life.

In November, a Pinetown father who hanged his three children and stepdaughter was handed four life sentences in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Sibusiso Mpungose, 44, pleaded guilty in October to hanging his children aged 4, 6, and 10 at their family home in Wyebank on September 3.

In his guilty plea, he said he had been experiencing problems with his wife and she wanted a divorce. He said this left him devastated and he decided to kill himself and his children.

His 16-year-old step daughter was strangled with a bathrobe belt and found in the bush in Padfield Park, Pinetown.

Shortly after his arrest Mpungose was also charged with rape but the rape charge was withdrawn.

POST