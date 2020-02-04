Durban - A Verulam mother allegedly hanged her two toddler sons before killing herself on Tuesday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal police said.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the three bodies were found by the woman's older daughters when they returned home from the shop.
Mbele said at this stage it is alleged the mother gave her two older children aged 10 and 12, poison and then sent them to the tuckshop.
"When the kids returned they found their mother hanged with their other two siblings," said Mbele.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa boss Prem Balram, when officers arrived on scene they found the mother and her two toddler sons, aged 2 and 3, hanging from the rafters of their two bedroom home in Mhlasini in Verulam.