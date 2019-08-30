Durban - VETERAN journalist and author Fakir Hassen didn’t think twice when he wished Hindus well for Krishna Janmashtami last Friday on Facebook. However, he didn’t bargain on the response he received from one user. As a result of his work, Hassen is well known in Johannesburg and Durban, and has made friends across the religious and language spectrum.

At one point he was head at Lotus FM.

On Friday morning, Hassen, 66, of Mayfair, Johannesburg, posted: “Best wishes to all on Krishna Janmasthami”.

It is a day Hindus celebrate to mark the birth of Krishna.

Moosa Rashid Bulbulia took offence and posted that as a “Muslim Brother”, Hassen should not support Hindus.

The comments have since been removed.

Said Hassen: “Normally, I would never have reacted to these kinds of antics, especially when someone is trying to incite Muslim-Hindu tension, but I felt compelled after he made several statements.

Veteran journalist and author Fakir Hassen, right, was criticised for wishing Hindu devotees well on Krishna Janmashtami, above. Facebook





“This included accusing me of comparing the Prophet to Narendra Modi (India’s prime minister), which I found highly offensive as it was false.

“I am no less Muslim by wishing my friends from other religious groups well on their special days as they do to me and my family on ours.

“Religious intolerance by zealots is one of the prime causes of conflict in the world, despite all religions teaching peace and love for all mankind.”

Hassen said he did not intend on lodging a complaint as “people who incite religious intolerance should be ignored”.

The posts have since gone viral and Hassen said he was overwhelmed by the support he received.

“The only reason I responded was to show that there are people like this who walk among us, intent on causing strife.

“If anything, the responses I have received show the unity that we have in our community despite there being people like these.”

Several well-known personalities also took to Facebook, to lend their support to Hassen.

Film producer and director, Kumaran Naidu, wrote: “ I’m so sorry you had to go through that. A man with your good heart and great calibre whose interest is to uplift the community deserves so much more and deserves the ultimate respect.”

The founder of Mrs India South Africa, Anusha Bisaal: “I have always admired you for respecting each individual and their beliefs. However, glad you not tolerating disrespectful behaviour of individuals, who divide instead of uniting.”

5FM DJ Sureshnie Rieder: “Thank you for being such an exemplary human! You are a true, fair and the most balanced person I have ever met.

“Thank you for always being so kind to all cultures and recognising that at the end of the day we are all God’s children.”

Waseem Camroodeen: “Uncle Fakir Hassen you’ve handled this unfortunate matter well.

“At a time, where, given how divisive India has become since Modi and his BJP ascended to power, it’s essential that we South African Muslims and Hindus stay united and tolerant towards each other and not allow India’s unfortunate Hindu-Muslim divisions (caused by Modi’s ascent) spill over here.

“We need to stay united, happy, courteous, tolerant and compassionate towards each other, the way we’ve always been as an outstanding community within South Africa . . .

“It’s sad how the world’s experiencing more division, so it’s essential we resist all the hateful rhetoric and see one another, irrespective of religion or race, for the good human beings many of us are.”

In a statement to the POST, Bulbulia said: “ Without prejudice, I have total conviction in my approach and my determination to expose narcissistic hypocrites and their bigotry. My endeavour continues relentlessly with no remorse or sorrow. I clearly reiterate the struggle continues”

Attorney and head of social media law at Shepstone and Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen said if Hassen wished to take action he could approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to lodge a formal complaint of discrimination on the basis of religion.

“The SAHRC has a number of remedies available to it, which could include requesting an apology, ordering some kind of act of reparation, or even a fine. There is also the possibility of approaching the Equality Court to lodge a claim.”

Oosthuizen added that it was unwise to record discriminatory speech of any nature on social media as it may be used as evidence against a person in litigation.

“In my view, social media is not an appropriate avenue to discuss discriminatory views and there can be serious legal consequences.

“Freedom of expression is curtailed in terms of our constitution and legislation and members of the public must be aware that it is not an unfettered right,” Oosthuizen said.

The Jamiatul Ulama of SA, Council of Muslim Theologians, did not comment at the time of publication.

POST