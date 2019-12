Video: Pilot dies after aircraft crashes in Eshowe









A pilot died after a light aircraft crashed in Eshowe. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Durban - A pilot has died following a plane crash in Eshowe on Thursday afternoon. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue when paramedics arrived the pilot of the light aircraft sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene. Herbst said the light aircraft was still up in flames. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A pilot died after a light aircraft crashed in Eshowe. Video: IPSS Medical Rescue

He said it is believed the helicopter was doing crop spraying when it got into difficulty Herbst sent his condolences to the family.

Details of the crash are unknown.

SAPS are on scene.

In a separate incident two men were killed when their glider crashed near the Plettenberg Bay Airport on Monday night.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies, the accident took place shortly after 6pm.

One man died in the accident and another was critically injured and taken to hospital. The man died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Provincial Department of Health spokesperson Deanna Bessick said two elderly men had been trapped in the aircraft. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Last month in Springs a trainee pilot and his instructor escaped with minor injuries after their plane crashed during training.

The crash happened near the Springs Airport on Olympia road in Dal Fouche.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the duo had just left the Spring Airport.

"When medics arrived on scene they found a single engine light aircraft with substantial damage on the center median.

"The patients, both males had sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," he said.

