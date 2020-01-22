Durban - Days after veteran journalist Devi Sankaree Govender announced she would be leaving Carte Blanche, local comedian Prev Reddy has released a comedic parody imitating Govender.
In the 6-minute video which has gone viral on social media Reddy plays the character of Aunty Shamilla who on the show exposes the antics of resident Saras Moodley who apparently has been lying to people about her cooking skills.
Aunty Shamilla finds out that Moodley usually buys food and lies to her friends that she in fact cooked it.
Reddy, a well-known comedian, plays all the different characters.