WATCH: Citizens not taking lockdown seriously as traffic builds on the N2
Durban - An emergency service provider in Durban has reiterated the need for people to stay at home and wash their hands during this 21 day lockdown.
On Monday morning, Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics recorded a video on the N2 near Nandi Drive, showing multiple vehicles on the freeway.
"As you can see there is multiple vehicles on the road. L adies and gentlemen, the coronavirus is quite serious and for the president to issue a lockdown shows that the government is taking it serious, however, it doesn't look like out citizens are taking it seriously.
"Us as paramedics from Rescue Care, on the front line of this virus, would like to urge all of you to please listen to what the president/ law authorities are telling to stay home.
"We don't need to distribute this virus more, by everyone going out, this is how it gets spread."
Jamieson said while the numbers of positive cases are already sitting at 1,100, these are expected to rise.
"Please adhere to all warnings from our repsident to stay at home and wash your hands time and time again."
Another essential worker said the M4 Southern Freeway had its fair share of morning traffic heading into the Durban City centre.
"There were about 100 cars on the road.
She said at the roadblock, taxis and cars with more than two passengers were pulled over.
Since the lock down on Friday, people have been urged to stay home and only leave for essential needs.
However many were reported queuing outside shopping centres and even exercising.
