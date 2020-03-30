WATCH: Citizens not taking lockdown seriously as traffic builds on the N2

"As you can see there is multiple vehicles on the road. L adies and gentlemen, the coronavirus is quite serious and for the president to issue a lockdown shows that the government is taking it serious, however, it doesn't look like out citizens are taking it seriously.





"Us as paramedics from Rescue Care, on the front line of this virus, would like to urge all of you to please listen to what the president/ law authorities are telling to stay home.





"We don't need to distribute this virus more, by everyone going out, this is how it gets spread."





A roadblock on the M4 southern freeway. Picture: Supplied



Jamieson said while the numbers of positive cases are already sitting at 1,100, these are expected to rise.