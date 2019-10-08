WATCH: Durban couple's baby gender reveal has social media revving









A screenshot of the gender reveal. Durban - A video of a Durban couple's unusual gender reveal has gone viral on social media. In the one-minute video posted on Dala U Crew the couple together with their son is seen standing on the pavement while they driver of a white VW Polo revs his engine before driving over refuse bags placed on the road. Blue powder emerges from the bags and is met with excitement from friends and family, who run over to congratulate the couple and take photos with them. The video has garnered more than 26k view on Instagram and Facebook in less than 14 hours.

Social media users commented:

Gareth Berry: Classic way to find out the gender reveal. Lol. Cool.

Hayden DeReal: Did they clean up the mess afterwards?

@merushka_mudaly: why are south Africans adopting unnecessary trends😓

Gender reveal parties have become a norm nowadays.

Some of the more popular methods parents opt to use are balloons, a pinata and a smoke bomb.

IOL family reported that gender reveal parties had become a hugely popular trend with parents to elaborately announce the gender of their babies.

Jenna Karvunidis, a law student and blogger from Chicago wrote about her experience planning such a party online more than 10 years ago. However, since then her feelings have drastically shifted. In a Facebook post on her page called High Gloss and Sauce she recently opened up about being the person behind the viral trend.

Karvunidis actually finds Gender Reveals to be ridiculous. “Who cares what gender the baby is? I did at the time because we didn't live in 2019 and didn't know what we know now - that assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs.”

