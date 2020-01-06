Watch: Durban proposal goes viral as car performs donuts around couple









This Durban couple's proposal has gone viral on social media. Pic: Dala U Crew Durban - In what can be described as adrenaline fueled proposal, a Durban couple promised to spend the rest of their lives together while a car performed donuts around them. The 3-minute video posted on Dala U Crew has gone viral on social media with over 20k view in less than 15 hours. In the video the man is seen on one knee holding a balloon with the words "Will you Marry Me", while a BMW performs donuts around them. The couple seemed unfazed as the car performs donuts around them and continue with their proposal. The man then places a ring on the woman's finger and her agreement is met with cheers from friends, family and on-lookers.

A biker then arrives and lets off purple smoke and the woman is given the balloons.

Towards the end of the video, a Metro Police vehicle is seen approaching the fanfare.

Many took to social media to express their well-wishes and opinions:

Ashley Naidu: Congratulations...On behalf of the metro here is your wedding gift. Fine!!! Dawa u been served hot hot hot just like the wedding briyani lol

Yusuf Cassim: Because the smell of burning rubber adds so much of romance to any situation...

Vinash Vini Singh: Congratulations guys! Drove past on my way from beach bums yesterday couldn't help but to slow down and admire the bikes.

Saw metro and saps there as well.

Salisha Maharaj: Congratulations to the couple... and well done to the driver..

Vanessa Pillay: Beautiful gesture...... But it could have gone so wrong.

