Durban - In what can be described as adrenaline fueled proposal, a Durban couple promised to spend the rest of their lives together while a car performed donuts around them.
The 3-minute video posted on Dala U Crew has gone viral on social media with over 20k view in less than 15 hours.
In the video the man is seen on one knee holding a balloon with the words "Will you Marry Me", while a BMW performs donuts around them.
The couple seemed unfazed as the car performs donuts around them and continue with their proposal.
The man then places a ring on the woman's finger and her agreement is met with cheers from friends, family and on-lookers.