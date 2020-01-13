To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Fire fighters are currently on the scene of a building on fire in the Maydon Wharf area that broke out on Monday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics no injuries have been reported but one person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

The building is believed to be a factory.

According to Jamieson mutliple fire attenders are in attendance with multiple water carriers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Fire fighters are currently at the scene of a factory fire in Maydon Wharf. Video: Rescue Care





"The fire department is attacking the fire from all different angles.

"At this stage there have been on injuries reported but we are standing by. The road has been closed to allow firefighters to fight the fire and to allow ore emergency vehicles in to assist.