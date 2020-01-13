Fire fighters are currently at the scene of a factory fire in Maydon Wharf. Picture: Rescue Care
Durban - Fire fighters are currently on the scene of a building on fire in the Maydon Wharf area that broke out on Monday morning. 

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics no injuries have been reported but one person has been treated for smoke inhalation. 

The building is believed to be a factory. 

According to Jamieson mutliple fire attenders are in attendance with multiple water carriers. 

"The fire department is attacking the fire from all different angles. 

"At this stage there have been on injuries reported but we are standing by. The road has been closed to allow firefighters to fight the fire and to allow ore emergency vehicles in to assist. 

"SAPS are on scene and will be investigating further," said Jamieson. 

This is a developing story. 

On Friday, a woman was rescued from a fire that broke out at a residential flat in Overport. 

The Daily News reported that the woman was rescued by bystanders. 

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said emergency services received a call that the flat on the upper floor was well alight. 

Community activist George Khan who works across the road from the flat said they said smoke and flames coming from the flat. 

 "The curtain was alight. From there it spread.  We contacted the fire department. A lady was trapped inside. She was screaming for help. The roof of the building was damaged.  We commend the people that assisted the woman,"Khan said. 

