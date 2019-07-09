Loga Pillay and his wife Gona in happier day. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The husband of the Chatsworth principal who was murdered during a property viewing of their home said they had placed their utmost faith in estate agency, Pam Golding, who had employed the man who was found guilty of her murder on Tuesday. "It is sad that Pam Golding had hired a potential murderer," Loga Pillay told POST moments after three men, one of them an intern estate agent at Pam Golding was convicted of his wife's murder.

Judgement was delivered in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

Pam Golding intern estate agent Basil Underhill, his cousin Braveman Underhill and Fredboy Msomi were convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Msomi was also convicted of theft.

Pillay, a retired principal at Southlands Secondary and her husband Loga came under attack at their Silverglen home in September 2017.

Their seven-bedroom home had been on the market as the couple planned to move to a seaside apartment in eManzimtoti.

"I allowed Pam Golding into my house and not individuals. I also placed my trust in them because of their strength in the commercial field of buying and selling."

In conclusion, Pillay said he was happy with the guilty convictions.

"My only hope now is the sentence must fit the crime."

