To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - A Phoenix woman, her domestic worker and two other accused arrested for allegedly attempting to kill the woman's husband were granted bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday. Sandra Govender, 53, a businesswoman and Nomfundiso Ntabe, Kwanele Mbebe and Zandile Yelema are charged with attempted murder. It is alleged that on January 22, the four women had tried to strangle Govender's husband, 62, with a scarf while he watched television at their Brookdale home. The man told police that he had been seated in his lounge when he was allegedly attacked by three women who put a bin bag over his head and used a scarf to strangle him. It is alleged that the victim fought back and managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper.

The attack persisted as the accused attempted to suffocate him.

It is further alleged that while the attack was in the progress, the accused were joined by the victim’s wife who also attempted to suffocate him.

The man managed to free himself from their grasp and activate the panic alarm.

Police were called to the scene and all four accused were arrested.

During the bail application, Govender's attorney, Rajiv Sarjoo said his client had no previous convictions or pending cases.

He told the court that Govender's business would suffer if she remained in custody.

The court heard that Govender owned a home decor business and employed 15 people.

He said she also supported the household with her income.

Sarjoo further told the court that the mother of two had been informed that her husband had approached the Senior Public Prosecutor to withdraw the charges, however, they declined.

In affivadits submitted to the court, Natabe and Mbebe said they had no previous convictions or pending cases.

Yamela said she had previous case of shoplifting but was released on warning.

Govender was released on R3000 bail and her co-accused were released on R1500 bail each.

All four are expected back in court in March.

