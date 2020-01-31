Durban - A Phoenix woman, her domestic worker and two other accused arrested for allegedly attempting to kill the woman's husband were granted bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Sandra Govender, 53, a businesswoman and Nomfundiso Ntabe, Kwanele Mbebe and Zandile Yelema are charged with attempted murder.
It is alleged that on January 22, the four women had tried to strangle Govender's husband, 62, with a scarf while he watched television at their Brookdale home.
The man told police that he had been seated in his lounge when he was allegedly attacked by three women who put a bin bag over his head and used a scarf to strangle him.
It is alleged that the victim fought back and managed to remove the bag from his head. He then realised that one of the women was his domestic helper.