Durban - The two suspects allegedly caught on a car dash camera pointing a firearm at a motorist in an attempted hijacking that went viral on social media have been arrested. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two suspects, aged 20 and 33, were arrested by the eThekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team and Montclair SAPS on January 4.

The incident took place on December 15 at the corner of South Coast Road and Himalaya Drive.

According to Gwala, a 45-year-old male was with his family in their vehicle on the corner of South Coast Road and Himalaya Drive at around 1pm when two armed males allegedly pointed firearms at them, ordering them out of their vehicles.

"The complainant managed to reverse and drove off and the suspects fled."

Gwala said a case of attempted carjacking was opened in the Montclair SAPS for investigation.

She confirmed the video of the incident went viral on social media.



Gwala said an intelligence driven operation was conducted which led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect who was in possession of a firearm and a 33-year-old suspect.