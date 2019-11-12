Watch: Romantic proposal at uShaka Marine World goes viral









A video of a couple's proposal at uShaka Marine World has gone viral on social media. Picture: Facebook' Durban - A video of a marriage proposal at uShaka Marine World's diving centre has gone viral on social media. The one-minute video clip has garnered over 21k views on the Dala u Crew Facebook page in less than 24 hours. Last week South Africans were captivated by the story of a couple's wedding proposal in a KFC outlet, and culminated in more than 130 pledges for Hector Mkhansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat to celebrate their second wedding. It amounted to R120 000. In the video, the diver is in the shark tank with the boards: Trish Will you marry me?



People in the crowd can be heard asking who Trish is, and when they finally spot a guy on bended knee with a ring in his hand there are gasps from the onlookers.

The man can be seen placing the ring on a woman's finger and then they kiss, to loud applause from the excited crowd.

Initially most people assumed the man in the shark tank was the one proposing but he was clearly just there to catch Trish's attention, and his identity remains a mystery.

Social media users commented:

Reola Ramsingh: Congratulations guys 🎉 but how much you paid the guy in the tank 🙄🙄 asking for a friend

Lyndal Thomas Johnson: Men are so cute these days.i just got a phone call that said. Let's get married choose the date😒

Elisha Maharaj: Congratulations to the couple, cute video

Sharon Lydia Rajoo: I was thinking omg this is so epic that he is actually in the tank ..and that he is raising the bar so high for us.. I'm disappointed 😂 argh nevertheless Lol... Congrats😍

Ferdaus Mahomed I thought the guy proposing was in the tank, shame still romantic though😂😂

Vekash Ganas: Eish, KFC now Ushaka Marine. So romantic but what's next?

Tyron Teez Pillay Chicken Licken is next... they got a fly thru

