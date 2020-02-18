To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - An loggerhead turtle whose flipper was entangled in fishing gut causing the flipper to rot has been rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment.



The KZN Stranding Network said it received a video from a free diver who had attempted to disentangle the turtle who had fishing gut wrapped around its flipper in the vicinity of the Durban harbour northern breakwater two days ago.

According to Dr Jennifer Olbers from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife members from the network went searching on Tuesday morning in the area hoping to spot the animal who had been seen two days before.

"After searching for less than 20 minutes, with the spotter in the water and on the northern breakwater, the turtle surfaced for a breath and was rapidly caught," said Olbers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Watch: An entangled loggerhead turtle was rescued by Durban Metro Search & Rescue and the Ethekwini Lifeguards. Supplied





"She was transport back to the beach by boat with the assistance of Durban Metro Search & Rescue and the Ethekwini Lifeguards. She was then transported by vehicle to uShaka Sea World (SAAMBR).

"Her injuries are severe with the fishing gut having caused her left flipper to rot away. She was stabilised and treated for pain immediately," said Olbers.