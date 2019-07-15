Durban - Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned her baby on Friday evening in Verulam was arrested and due to appear in the court on Monday morning. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the woman face charges of child abandonment and will make her first appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

Mbele said the infant was found outside a restaurant in Wick Street at 7pm on Friday night.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The CCTV footage of a woman abandoning her baby in Verulam on Friday night. Video: Supplied





The woman was allegedly captured on CCTV.

According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, the footage was handed over to them as an attempt to apprehend the woman.

"A camera installed at the back of the premises captured the woman dressed in a long white jacket or coat carrying a large white handbag placing the child on the floor and walking away."

On Sunday, Balram said they were able to apprehend the woman and handed her over to members from Verulam SAPS where she was officially arrested and charged.

Balram said the woman admitted to abandoning her baby because she claimed the child's father failed to provide any financial support for the baby which resulted in her actions.

"The abandoned child is in good health and being cared for by nurses at a Provincial Hospital," said Balram.

