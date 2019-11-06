'We put our faith in each other and now we are world champions': Springboks physio Tanushree Pillay









Tanushree Pillay holds the Webb Ellis Cup with Springbok Cheslin Colby. Picture: Supplied Durban- Tanushree Pillay, an Asherville-born physiotherapist, was a member of the squad that won the Rugby World Cup. Pillay was on the field when the Springboks beat England 32-12 in Yokohama. She was part of a group of three physiotherapists who were in the squad. The other two were Vivian Verwant and Rene Naylor. The squad, including the players as well as the medical and support teams, were awarded gold medals. It was Pillay’s first gold medal, but the second time she had worked with a team at a Rugby World Cup. Her first stint was during the 2015 World Cup. This was Verwant’s second and Naylor’s first gold medal. Pillay said the team’s success was due to the fact that they had become “a well-oiled machine”.

The Springbok team and Tanushree Pillay (far right) celebrating their victory. Picture: Supplied

“We knew each other’s routines and just trusted each other. We each had a role to play, and at the end of the day, we were the best team.”

Pillay said the win only began to settle in two days after Saturday’s victory.

“During the tournament, we never had any off time to think about the wins. We had to put our heads down and focus on preparing for the next match.”

She said the week leading up to the finals was treated like any other week.

“We were there to do a job, and that was exactly what we were going to do. We tried to not let the pressure get to us. We put our faith in each other, and now we are World Champions.”

Pillay said she would meditate to recoup.

“We have all been together for over 20 weeks, just living in hotels and working hard. From the Rugby Championship to the Rugby World Cup training camp, and finally, the Rugby World Cup. We are ready to be back home with our families.”

Pillay said she missed simple things like sleeping in her own bed and home cooking.

“All I want is my mother’s lamb curry with those melting moment potatoes. I know that I will be home when I get that smell.”

Pillay said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the team before the final was a defining moment.

“We always knew that the country supported us, but when the president visited us, we realised the gravity of what we were doing. We carried the hopes of a nation. When he visited us in Japan, he brought a bit of home to us.”

Pillay said the win was important for the country.

“This year, we have had some dark days. But seeing that this win brought so much joy, and to be part of the team which brought it, is truly humbling.”

Pillay had her husband, Gilles Mége, with her for the last three weeks of the tournament.

“He has supported me throughout the journey. We actually met during the Women’s Rugby World Cup. But we only started dating in 2016, and got married last year.”

She said the couple shared a moment and even took pictures together with the Webb Ellis Cup.

Pillay said they met Prince Harry when he hand-delivered the trophy to the team in the changeroom.

“He was a genuinely kind person, and he didn’t even seem phased when Faf de Klerk greeted him wearing a South African flag speedo.”

She said coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi were true leaders.

“They are genuine and humble guys that are down to earth and can connect with you. They are both hard-working guys, and you get what you see on television. We felt safe and happy with them.”

Pillay said that she was with the South African Rugby Union for 15 years in varying capacities.

“I have worked as a physio for so many different teams, and I love what I do. The World Cup season is over, and there will be restructuring, but if I get asked to rejoin the team, I will jump at the opportunity.”

POST