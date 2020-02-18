Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of KZN today. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected in parts of KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday. Sipho Hlomuka, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to residents in the KZN province.

"Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond to emergencies," said Hlomuka.

The South African Weather Services said heavy rainfall was expected in the Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, Ilembe and King Cetshwayo districts as well as eThekwini metro.

"The warning indicates a high possibility of heavy rains, which can lead to localised flooding and reduced visibility. We are appealing to residents to exercise great caution and to remain vigilant at all times as the threat posed to human life by heavy rains is increasing. We also call upon parents to ensure that pupils utilize safe routes to get to school,” added Hlomuka.